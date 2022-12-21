Man accused of trying to make meth in Appleton home

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A 37-year-old Appleton man is accused of trying to make methamphetamine in his home.

The man was arrested after a group of different law enforcement agencies carried out a search warrant on the home Wednesday morning.

Members of the Appleton Police Department SWAT Team, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Joint Tactical Team (DCI JTT), and Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM) executed a search warrant in the 3000 blk of S. Chain Dr. around 11:00 a.m.

Appleton Police said this search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug activities at the address. Information obtained during the investigation led investigators to believe that methamphetamine was possibly being produced at the address.

Due to the potentially hazardous materials that could be encountered during the execution of the search warrant, members of DCI Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Response Team (CLEAR), who have special training in dealing with those hazardous materials, were requested to assist with the service of the warrant.

During the service of the search warrant, officers arrested a 37-year-old man, due to an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Police said evidence was located indicating that he had been attempting to produce methamphetamine.

Police said the potential hazards posed by the substances used in the production were removed. This investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are anticipated and will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.