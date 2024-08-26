Man accused of killing parents set to appear in court

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh-area man will appear in court Monday for a pre-trial conference.

Erick Metzig is the man accused of killing his parents back in March of 2023.

Metzig is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

He's accused of writing details about wanting to eliminate his parents and make it look like they went missing while out for a walk and later shooting and killing them.

Today's conference will take place at 9 AM at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

NBC 26 Today's MacLeod Hageman had the opportunity to connect with Dave Metzig two months before he was killed.

Dave Metzig was the owner of Union Star Cheese Factory in Fremont.

