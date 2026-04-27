Man accused of killing grandmother pleads insanity

WILD ROSE (NBC 26) — A man accused of killing his grandmother and fleeing to Utah has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Randy Jenks, 36, was charged with first degree intentional homicide in March after his grandmother, Patricia Glenn, was found dead inside their home in the Town of Mount Morris in Waushara County.

In a preliminary hearing Monday, a judge found enough evidence to move the case forward. Jenks then pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

According to a criminal complaint, Jenks stated to a witness he stabbed the victim and had taken off to Utah, "I stabbed grandma in the living room, on the floor," the defendant allegedly stated.

A status conference is set for late June.