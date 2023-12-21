Man accused of attacking woman, setting house on fire in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — A frightening scene played out inside a home in Sheboygan Falls on Tuesday.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Sunset Avenue by a concerned resident who saw a man inside their female neighbor's home.

Deputies say the male had physically attacked the woman, destroyed property, and threatened to burn down the home.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man dumping gasoline throughout the home and lighting it on fire.

They were eventually able to put out enough of the fire to get to the man. He was taken to a hospital and is now in custody.

According to the caller, the neighbor had a restraining order against the man.

Two deputies were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. The woman is expected to be okay.

The home was substantially damaged. The Red Cross is helping the victim.

The man is being held at the Sheboygan County Detention Center on the potential charges of:

