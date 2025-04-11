Man accused of abducting Beaver Dam teen pleads not guilty

BEAVER DAM (NBC 26) — The man accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl from Wisconsin has pleaded not guilty, and now he's voluntarily agreeing to extradition related to charges in Wisconsin and Arkansas.

Gary Day appeared in court Thursday morning in Nebraska on two extradition complaints.

The 40-year-old man is facing child abduction charges in Wisconsin and interference with custody charges in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped the girl in Wisconsin.

Day waived extradition for both Wisconsin and Arkansas, meaning he agreed to be transferred to the jurisdictions without a hearing.

"You are ordered held in custody without bond, the authorities in the state of Wisconsin will be notified immediately," the judge told Day during his first court appearance.

Day is also facing two misdemeanor charges in Sarpy County, Nebraska for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and false reporting.

He pleaded not guilty, and Day will return to court for an extradition and status review.

Day's next court appearance is April 24.

Greta Goede with KMTV in Nebraska initially reported this story.