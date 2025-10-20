Make A Difference Week unites the Fox Valley through service and kindness

FOX CITIES (NBC 26) — Make A Difference Week is officially underway in the Fox Valley, bringing people together for a week of volunteer projects and acts of kindness. Sponsored by Miron Construction and led by Volunteer Fox Cities, the community-wide initiative encourages individuals, families, community groups, and corporate teams to make a positive impact.

Instead of one big gathering, Make A Difference Week offers volunteer opportunities throughout the entire week—culminating with Make A Difference Day on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Projects may include:

Assembling care kits for those in need

Partnering with local nonprofits

Beautifying public spaces

Helping neighbors with everyday needs

Engaging in small acts of kindness that ripple through the community



“Volunteerism has the power to connect us and strengthen our community in ways big and small,” said Melissa Jagodinsky, Chief Operations and Programs Officer of Volunteer Fox Cities. “These fall initiatives give everyone—from first-time volunteers to seasoned community leaders—an opportunity to be part of something bigger than themselves.”Nonprofits are invited to share their volunteer needs, while residents can sign up for updates and opportunities. Participants are also encouraged to post their experiences on social media using #MakeADifferenceWeek, #VolunteerFoxCities, #GiveBackFoxValley, and #VolunteerTogether, and tag @VolunteerFoxCities.

Get Involved

Whether you want to join a group project or simply brighten someone’s day, there’s a place for you during Make A Difference Week.

Learn more and register at: VolunteerFoxCities.org/MakeADifferenceWeek