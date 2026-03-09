Major WIS 76 construction begins Monday

VILLAGE OF GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — A stretch of WIS 76 in Outagamie County will shut down Monday as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) begins a $9.3 million reconstruction project scheduled to continue through November 2026.

The work runs from Everglade Road to County JJ in the village of Greenville and the Town of Ellington.

According to WisDOT, crews will rebuild the highway from a rural road into an urban corridor, adding a roundabout at WIS 76/County JJ, new sidewalks, lighting, and stormwater improvements at Valley Pond.

The upgrades are designed to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and make the route more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.

When complete, the project will lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph.

Detour Plans

Stage 1 (March–June 2026): WIS 15 → County JJ → WIS 76

Stage 2 (June–November 2026): WIS 15 → County JJ → County M → County S → WIS 76

The WisDOT says local access will remain open for businesses and properties in the construction zone, with temporary signs to help guide customers.

