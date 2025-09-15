Major US 45 overpass project starts today in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Big changes are underway for drivers in Winnebago County as construction begins on the US 45 Brooks Road overpass.

Project Details

Governor Tony Evers approved a $950,000 project to replace a deteriorating retaining wall on the bridge’s east side.

The overpass connects the towns of Vinland and Oshkosh.

Construction starts Monday, September 15, 2025, and should wrap up by early November.

Road Closures & Detours

Brooks Road will be closed at US 45 throughout the project. No local detour is provided.

US 45 drivers should expect shoulder and lane closures near the work zone.

Why the Upgrade?

The retaining wall is in poor condition.

Replacing it will extend the bridge’s life and reduce future maintenance costs.

Prime Contractor

Lunda Construction Company of Hilbert, Wisconsin, leads the project.

Stay Updated

Safety First