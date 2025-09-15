Major US 45 overpass project starts today in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Big changes are underway for drivers in Winnebago County as construction begins on the US 45 Brooks Road overpass.
Project Details
- Governor Tony Evers approved a $950,000 project to replace a deteriorating retaining wall on the bridge’s east side.
- The overpass connects the towns of Vinland and Oshkosh.
- Construction starts Monday, September 15, 2025, and should wrap up by early November.
Road Closures & Detours
- Brooks Road will be closed at US 45 throughout the project. No local detour is provided.
- US 45 drivers should expect shoulder and lane closures near the work zone.
Why the Upgrade?
- The retaining wall is in poor condition.
- Replacing it will extend the bridge’s life and reduce future maintenance costs.
Prime Contractor
- Lunda Construction Company of Hilbert, Wisconsin, leads the project.
Stay Updated
- Get weekly traffic and project updates:
Safety First
- Each year, highway construction zones see crashes involving both workers and motorists.
- Slow down, stay alert, and be patient in work zones.
- More on work zone safety: WisDOT Work Zone Safety