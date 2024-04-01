Major I-41 project getting underway Monday

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A major road construction project is set to get underway today between Appleton and De Pere.

The Interstate 41 Expansion Project will close Capitol Drive between North Capitol Court and Northridge Lane Monday through late summer.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says four lanes of traffic are expected to remain open on Interstate 41 during peak travel times, but lane closures and detours should be expected.

Construction will also get underway Monday on Interstate 41 between Breezewood Lane and Wisconsin 96 in Winnebago and Outagamie Counties.

The project will include pavement repair, replacement of bridge approaches and beam guards.

Drivers should expect to see more traffic while the construction continues and are advised to use other routes when possible.

This project is expected to finish in early November.