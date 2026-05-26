Major downtown Green Bay bridge closing for weeks

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in downtown Green Bay will need to plan for detours starting next week as the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge shuts down for maintenance work.

The City of Green Bay says the bridge, which connects Dousman Street and Main Street over the Fox River, will be closed to vehicle traffic from Monday, June 1 through Friday, June 19.

During the closure:

Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway

Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street

City officials say the recommended detour route will use Broadway, Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue.

The closure only impacts vehicle traffic. Officials say there will be no changes to the bridge’s normal operating schedule for boats and other river traffic.

Jenna Bree

Access to homes and businesses in the area will remain open during construction.

The city says drivers should expect delays and backups downtown, especially during busy travel times, and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

Officials also note the schedule could change depending on weather conditions.

