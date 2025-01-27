Maintenance to begin on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Dousman will be affected by maintenance that starts today and will last through February 21.

Boaters will be able to pass under the bridge, but it won't be as easy for drivers who are trying to cross it.

The bridge will be open to traffic, but there will be single-lane closures that will likely cause delays.

No detour will be posted.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

All lane and work operations are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Drivers should anticipate back-ups, use caution while driving through the work zone, and are encouraged to find a different route.