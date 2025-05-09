Mail carriers encourage neighbors to Stamp Out Hunger

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The National Letter Carrier's Association is once again teaming up for the 32nd annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to help fight food insecurity across that country, and that includes communities right here in northeast Wisconsin.

If you leave a bag of non-perishable food by your mailbox by 9 a.m. Saturday, someone will come and retrieve it.

Mail carrier Jeremy Beck says he loves being able to give back to families in need, especially when his own neighbors benefit from it.

"As mail carriers ourselves, we are always kind part of our routes and part of our communities. We get to know the surroundings, and we get to know the people within our communities, and it's just a good opportunity for us to just kind of give back a little bit more," Beck said.

Beck says last year, mail carriers collected nearly 60,000 lbs. of food—which is down compared to nearly 100,000 lbs. of food collected every year before the Coronavirus pandemic.

Beck says he would like to reach that goal once again, and he adds that families need your help now more than ever before.

Beck says they're also looking for more volunteers to help pick up the bags of food Saturday morning.

To learn more or to get involved, you can click here.