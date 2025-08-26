Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Madison priest in custody for trying to arrange sex with child

FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
CLINTONVILLE (NBC26) — A 37-year-old Madison priest is in custody in Waupaca County for trying to engage in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in the City of Clintonville.

Police say they were notified about 37-year-old Andrew J. Showers trying to make arrangements to travel to the City of Clintonville to meet the girl.

Monday night after 7:30, Showers was taken into custody and taken to the Waupaca County Jail and booked on charges of child enticement, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The Waupaca County District Attorney's office will likely make a charging decision.

