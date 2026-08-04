MADISON (NBC 26) — UPDATE: According to WMTV reporters, around 5:15 a.m., multiple fires broke out near the intersection of Williamson Street, near Fire Station 3, as protests continued in the area. Firefighters and members of the Madison Police Department's Special Events team, equipped with riot gear, responded to extinguish the flames.

According to WMTV, an official confirmed that three separate fires were intentionally started after protesters threw memorial candles into the air. All of the fires were later extinguished.

Drone footage from WMTV showed a group of protesters blocking the intersection of Baldwin and Williamson streets while protecting a memorial for Corey Ruiz, preventing city crews from removing it. Police officers in riot gear surrounded the intersection as the standoff continued.

Madison police said they have made multiple arrests as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities also closed additional streets around the Williamson and Baldwin Street intersections, warning motorists of disruptions during the morning commute.

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

City of Madison crews began clearing the intersection of Williamson and Baldwin streets Tuesday morning, nearly two weeks after a Madison police officer shot and killed 38-year-old Corey Ruiz at the location, according to Madison NBC affiliate WMTV.

City trucks and Wisconsin State Patrol arrived around 4:45 a.m. to streets around the intersection, WMTV reported. As of 5 a.m., crews gave people in the encampment a verbal warning to clear out.

Madison city crews begin clearing protest encampment after deadly MPD shooting

Madison Police told WMTV journalists on scene this is a city operation and police will help if it gets violent.

The area has remained closed since the deadly Madison Police Department shooting on July 22. In the immediate aftermath, the intersection became a place for protesters to gather and build a memorial, until demonstrators started making barricades and creating an encampment.

City leaders have made several calls in the past week for the encampment to be cleared, including statements from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, according to WMTV.