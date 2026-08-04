More than two weeks after a Madison police officer shot and killed Corey Ruiz following a struggle in the street, a memorial at the scene has grown into an encampment protest zone — and city leaders are now calling for it to come down.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has issued a statement calling for the removal of barricades and vehicles blocking Williamson Street, the relocation of the memorial for Ruiz, and an end to food preparation and services happening at the encampment.

The mayor says local businesses on the street are experiencing significant loss of customers because of the blockage. Vehicle tow notices have already been sent out and will be acted upon, she said.

Watch: Madison businesses feel impact of protest encampment; Mayor calls for removal, protesters vow to stay

Madison mayor calls for end to Ruiz encampment zone

Markos Regassa owns Buraka, an Ethiopian restaurant on Williamson Street, and said the community is mourning.

"It's very sad; we all are very sad. The community is mourning, I know that. And of course, it's affected my business," Regassa said.

Regassa said customers are staying away because of the encampment and street blockage.

"My customers are trying to avoid coming out here because they just see it on the news and they don't know if they should come or approach," Regassa said.

Like the protesters, Regassa said he wants justice for Ruiz — but he also wants his business to recover.

"This is a really tough time to do business right now for most of us, and we just want to survive," Regassa said. "I love my community, and I just want some peace."

Corey Dean lives near the street and has been an active protester. He describes the encampment as a community of protesters and unhoused people demanding justice for Ruiz's death.

"We have been fighting each other for so long. It doesn't need to be this way," Dean said.

Dean pushed back on the mayor's call to clear the area.

"I think what the mayor said is disgusting. I think what the mayor should be focusing her energy on and her anger, it should not be aimed towards people who are providing a whole community of people resources that the city themselves has struggled to provide," Dean said.

He said those in the encampment do not want to leave until there has been justice for Ruiz and a solution for more affordable housing in Madison.

When asked about the encampment's impact on nearby businesses, Dean said the disruption is intentional.

"It's important to show up and show out for each other, and to do what is right when it is right to do, and that even means disrupting the status quo or business as usual," Dean said.