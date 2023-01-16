Macht Village Programs to re-open at new location Wednesday following fire

TOWN OF LAWRENCE (NBC 26) — The local business destroyed by a fire in the town of Lawrence that sent smoke across Interstate 41 Thursday will officially re-open Wednesday at their new location at 1551 W. Main Ave., Ashwaubenon.

The business impacted by the fire was Macht Village Programs. At the time of the fire the Mid Valley Drive location was unoccupied and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a statement, Macht Village said they have identified a new location to continue providing for children and young adults with emotional and behavioral struggles.

"It is truly unbelievable that we could suffer a catastrophic loss as we did and be fully functional five business days later," said Tim Macht, CEO of Macht Enterprises, Inc. "The Macht Village staff has been working around the clock since the fire to enable us to provide services to the children and families that rely upon our program(s). We are forever grateful to community and the area school districts that we serve for their outpouring of assistance, material and patience."