Tug Ludington offers in-person glance at history

The Tug Ludington is docked at the Kewaunee Harbor on Lake Michigan, and it offers hands-on experience to learn more about Kewaunee and America's military services during the 1940s.
Posted at 3:30 AM, May 19, 2023
KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — Kewaunee is home to the iconic Tug Ludington.

This tug boat was built in the 1940s in New York, and it was one of eight tugboats built for World War II.

It was first brought to England and participated in the Normandy invasions by towing ammo from England to France.

After a few years, it was brought to the Harbor of Kewaunee and used for a number of projects throughout the Great Lakes.

After that, it was abandoned and sold to the City of Kewuanee during the 1990s.

"We're just proud to have this as part of our heritage here. It's been a part of Kewaunee for many many years. It harkens back to a day when there was a lot more activity in Kewaunee in the harbor. We're just glad that we can hang on to that, and kind of share that with the next generation," Tug Ludington Committee member Jim Schaller said.

Schaller said the engine room seems to get the most attention when people tour the tugboat.

