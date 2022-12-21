Travelers enjoy cozy winter getaway at White Gull Inn

FISH CREEK (NBC 26) — Door County offers hundreds of options for people to get away from it all, and it doesn't matter what time of year it is.

NBC 26 Today anchor MacLeod Hageman visited the iconic White Gull Inn in Fish Creek, and owners shared why the family business is so special.

The property was first opened in 1896, and it's been owned and operated by the same family since the early 1970s. The best part about this historic property is that it really hasn't changed much in the last few decades, and it offers a true Door County experience no matter when you visit.

"This time of year used to be a slower time for us, but over the last few years, it feels like it gets busier and busier each year," White Gull co-owner Meredith Coulson-Kanter said.

Coulson-Kanter says the iconic inn has been in her family since her father first took over in 1972.

MacLeod asked, "can you tell me what kind of feeling it is to keep this legacy alive?"

"I was born and raised here. So the thought of this not being here isn't something I can even imagine," Meredith said.

Despite the slower season, Coulson-Kanter says the White Gull attracts visitors throughout the year.

"It's a great spot to come for a getaway. If you like snow sports, you can do that, or you can just curl up by the fire, eat a lot of good food and relax," Meredith said.

Aside from rest and relaxation, the White Gull's specialty is the iconic fish boil. It's hosted weekly during the winter months, and then it goes on various days throughout the week when it gets busy. It offers a real-life taste of Door County history.

"It was a way to feed the lumber camps out in the field to feed a lot of people all at once using the fish and the potatoes that were readily available in Door County," Meredith added.

She says if you're looking to experience Door County when it's quieter, now is the best time to visit.

"There's never a down day from about May to October. It's busy, all over Door County. The parks, the restaurants, the hotels, everyone is going full speed," Meredith said.

After a long day of exploring the region or enjoying some winter activities, Coulson-Kanter says you can check in, sit down by one of their cozy fireplaces, and enjoy a warm whirlpool in your room.

NBC 26 Today anchor MacLeod Hageman will be visiting other communities throughout the area. If you have any suggestions on where he should stop, you can email him at macleod.hageman@nbc26.com or reach out to him on social media.