Tallest grandfather clock attracts attention

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — If you travel through northeast Wisconsin and forget your watch, you're in luck.

The world's tallest grandfather clock is located in Kewaunee, and it attracts visitors from around the world.

It's located near the Lake Michigan bay of Kewaunee.

It was initially made as a gift for the community back in the 1970s.

It's more than 35 feet tall, and it will certainly catch your eye if you pass by.

The clock chimes every quarter, half and full hour of the day, and community members say it's always right.

