Sturgeon Bay offers year-round fun and friendliness

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today morning anchor MacLeod Hageman has been making himself at home and visiting new neighborhoods and getting to know people throughout area communities.

He decided to catch up with locals during breakfast in Sturgeon Bay.

Morning Glory by the Bay is nestled in Door County and overlooks Sturgeon Bay on South 3rd Avenue. It's a family-owned and operated business, and locals have the chance to enjoy their daily coffee clutch by catching up with friends over great food. Despite the open sign, it's the smell of freshly-brewed coffee and sizzling bacon that will bring you inside.

Right away, locals invited MacLeod to breakfast and shared all things Sturgeon Bay and Door County.

"This is my very first time in Door County. What should I check out in Sturgeon Bay," Mac asked.

"This is our go-to place to come to breakfast," Shawn Fairchild of Sturgeon Bay responded.

Mac asked, "why's that?"

"Well, it's convenient, and they're regularly good at everything they present. You can count on your breakfast being good every time you come in," Fairchild responded.

Fairchild has been an area carpenter for 40 years, and he says the colder months are just as fun as the warmer seasons because fewer people are passing through the region.

"Winter is a total different experience, but it's beautiful. Anywhere you would go to in the county during the summer for the beauty... that's there. The winter is the same," Fairchild said.

"Can you tell me what kind of feeling it is to live here year-round," Mac asked.

"It's awesome because most of us are in the tourism business. So, it's our time off," Fairchild added.

After locals let MacLeod sit down with them for breakfast and offered a long list of popular spots, they led him to the iconic waterfront of Sturgeon Bay, where Mac crossed the historic bridge and spotted boats docked at the Door County Maritime Museum.

"It's not every waterfront community that has large ships and barges, and all kinds of stuff going through. That's all here for you. It's right at your fingertips," Fairchild said.

Speaking of fingertips, you don't have to look far to get your hands on every sweet treat you could ever imagine at the Door County Candy Store. That's where owner Terry Ulman says they're busy throughout the year.

"We're short-staffed just like everybody. It may have slowed down with visitors, but it certainly hasn't slowed down here in terms of us trying to keep up," Ulman said.

From the 12 different types of fudge, 90 varieties of chocolate, gourmet popcorn, and 60 types of taffy, anyone will literally feel like a kid in a candy store.

"It brings out the kid in everybody. It's the parents and the grandparents and it's the, I don't know if they're bringing in the kids to be a kid or they're bringing out the youth in themselves," Ulman said.

After loading up on treats and exchanging phone numbers with new friends; Fairchild, Kelly Catarazoli, and Christie Webster offered a little more insight to explore some more.

"The best advice I can give you is if you have time to spend up here is just drive," Fairchild added.

NBC 26 Today anchor MacLeod Hageman will be visiting other communities throughout the area. If you have any suggestions on where he should stop, you can email him at macleod.hageman@nbc26.com or reach out to him on social media.