Stubborn Brothers Brewery thrives amid pandemic setbacks

Stubborn Brothers Brewery is a newer business in Shawano, and it's set up in a historic vaudeville theater on Main Street.

Owner Aaron Gilling says he was planning to officially open the same day Governor Tony Evers announced lockdown restrictions across the state at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It created a big setback, but two-and-a-half years later, Gilling said business is booming — thanks to the people of Shawano.

"It's like the best feeling, because I know anything thrown at me now, I can really overcome. Don't get me wrong, it took a strong sense of community. Shawano has one of the strongest senses of community I have ever lived in, and people really stand behind you and got your back, and that's really nice. For me, I know that no matter what challenges come my way, I can face it, especially after overcoming that," Gilling said.

Eric O'Neil

Gilling said his second-story ballroom helped him stay in business at the beginning of the pandemic, and customers were also eager to try the farm-to-table menu and 24 different beers on tap.

Gilling says he feels lucky and blessed to be doing business in such a supportive community.

