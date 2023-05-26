Restaurant expresses love through food

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton offers several great places to eat.

While MacLeod Hageman was discovering northeast Wisconsin, a viewer suggested stopping by the Cozzy Corner to try their southern-style menu.

Server Marcia Smith is from Georgia and has been working at Cozzy's for years.

Eric O'Neil

She says it's not just about offering great food, but it's an amazing experience too.

"This is a lot of food. This is how we show love. It's a good experience to be able to express my experiences growing up down south versus someone who doesn't know about being down south," Smith said.

Eric O'Neil

Smith says if you stop by, everything is great — from their pulled pork to their wings.