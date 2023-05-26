Watch Now
Restaurant expresses love through food

Appleton is home to a number of excellent venues to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner. We found one southern-style restaurant that says its cuisine is how they express love for one another.
Eric O'Neil
Posted at 3:45 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 04:45:03-04

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton offers several great places to eat.

While MacLeod Hageman was discovering northeast Wisconsin, a viewer suggested stopping by the Cozzy Corner to try their southern-style menu.

Server Marcia Smith is from Georgia and has been working at Cozzy's for years.

southern-style menu

She says it's not just about offering great food, but it's an amazing experience too.

"This is a lot of food. This is how we show love. It's a good experience to be able to express my experiences growing up down south versus someone who doesn't know about being down south," Smith said.

The Cozzy Corner

Smith says if you stop by, everything is great — from their pulled pork to their wings.

