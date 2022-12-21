Outdoor enthusiasts gear up for winter

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — There's truly something for everyone in Door County, and it doesn't matter what time of year it is.

Since it's officially the beginning of winter and snow is starting to accumulate, many people are looking forward to winter activities.

A local option to buy or rent winter gear is Bay Shore Outfitters. They have three locations in Algoma, Sister Bay, and Sturgeon Bay.

Daily rentals for skis and snow shoes start at $12, and it goes up to $15 if you're planning to rent equipment and return it the next day. Sales associate Amanda Brooker says everyone loves Door County in the summer and fall, but the winter is her favorite time to embrace the great outdoors.

"It's fantastic. I love the outdoors. I love helping people have fun in Door County. There's more than just shopping and restaurants. It's a beautiful part of Wisconsin, and I hope that people will come up and enjoy it during the snow season," Brooker said.

Bay Shore Outfitters also offers a "Grow With Program" for kids. That means parents can buy a package and Bay Shore will fit your child with skis, boots, and poles every single season until your child reaches adult sizes.

So, it's a popular option for parents on a budget, and Brooker says it makes a great holiday gift for growing families.

If you have any questions, you can call Bay Shore's Sturgeon Bay location at (920) 818-0431.

