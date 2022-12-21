Newly-opened business features fun experience for everyone

EPHRAIM (NBC 26) — Many Door County business owners shut their doors during the winter months, but Sip in Ephraim is open seven days a week and offers a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy.

Sip usually opens at 7 a.m. every day, and it closes at 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The brightly-colored decor and neon light will grab your attention right away; but the food, drinks, and friendliness will keep you coming back for more.

The whir of the coffee maker is a familiar sound to any barista, and it doesn't matter what time of day it is. Sip has only been open for six months, but general manager Samantha Eckhardt says business is booming.

"I think people see the space outside, and then they're curious what it's going to be inside, and when they get here we offer a little of everything for everybody," Eckhardt said.

First-time customer Joy Lang of Sister Bay agrees, and she says she's definitely coming back to visit.

"I'm not even a coffee shop person, because I don't even drink coffee, but I'm enjoying hot tea today," Lang said.

Eckhardt graciously showed MacLeod around the new restaurant and offered a glance at what a typical day during the peak season looks like.

Mac asked, "I'm assuming it was a lot busier in the summer then?"

"Oh my gosh, we would have lines out from the coffee bar to the parking lot for hours at a time. There was a day when this gal was like, 'how many lattes do you make in a day?' She asked, 'Do you think you make 500?' I said, 'No, there's no way,' " Eckhardt shared.

"Then, that day it was around the 4th of July, I went through and counted like 683 drinks, but we have so much fun when it's so busy like that," Eckhardt added.

Even though business has slowed down this December, customers like Lang say they're happy to have a spot that stays open during the colder months that feels like home.

"I thought it was very relaxing and very socially welcoming. I'm not a computer person, but I could see where you could do that all day here or sit and read a book," Lang said.

Sip offers more than just coffee and breakfast. They have everything you could ever imagine including wine, mimosas, and a full menu. Managers say everything in the restaurant is also for sale. That includes the decor and the funky, fun furniture where customers sit.

