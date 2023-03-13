Watch Now
New London becomes New Dublin ahead of St. Patrick's Day

An age-old tradition is alive and well in northeast Wisconsin ahead of St. Patrick's Day.
Eric O'Neil
Leprechauns change signs from New London to New Dublin
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 13, 2023
NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Spirits are bubbling in New Dublin ahead of St. Patrick's Day!

Monday is Leprechaun Day, and that means community members had the chance to dress up as leprechauns and change the city signs from New London to New Dublin.

This tradition has been around for decades, and event organizer Ryan Lanning says it's the unofficial kick-off event of this week's festivities.

"It's exciting. This tradition has been going on for nearly 40 years, and it's a real honor to do this. It's a lot of fun to make our town what we want it to be for the week of St. Patrick's and give a little Irish symbolism to our town," Lanning said.

Festivities continue this week, including a parade on Saturday. That starts at 1 p.m. in the downtown area.

