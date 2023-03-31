New Brewery draws buzz, offers taste of Two Rivers history

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A new brewery is drawing new buzz in downtown Two Rivers.

Cool City Brewing Company held its soft opening in December, and the owners hosted their official grand-opening ceremony at the beginning of March.

The former bank has been transformed into a restaurant, a brewery and a coffee shop after sitting vacant for a few years.

Eric O'Neil

Cool City Brewing founder Gina Krahn says she's excited the community can finally see what they've been working on, since plans were pushed back during the pandemic.

"We went through every roller coaster to get this place up and running. It's been a long time in the making, but now that we're open, it certainly has been well-received by the community, and people have embraced us. We're super grateful. It's so far so good," Krahn said.

Krahn says they specialize in flightsand shareable comfort food that's served in a creative way.

Eric O'Neil

Despite the new brewery's buzz and amenities, the owners have kept a lot from the old bank and incorporated it into their design.

They decided to keep their teller window, and it's been transformed into a drive-thru window for customers looking to buy coffee. You can even host special events in The Vault where the old bank's vault has been transformed into a special party room.

