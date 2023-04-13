National Railroad Museum offers family fun

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — People often think of the Packers or Lambeau Field when they hear about Green Bay, but the northeast Wisconsin community has so much more to offer.

The National Railroad Museum in Green Bay has been around since the 1950s, and it was designated a national museum in the 1970s.

Eric O'Neil

Event Coordinator Liz Van Pay says there are 70 pieces of rolling stock people can see for themselves. The best part includes being able to walk through many of the old trains.

"I've had several experiences where a little kid will walk up to the window and just walk in here and start screaming. So that's usually the kind of reaction that we have here. We've got some really cool pieces here. So, railroad enthusiasts, little kids who just like trains, we've got something for everybody," Van Pay said.

Van Pay says their Lake Mitchell car is being updated, and their post office car should be finished in the summer.