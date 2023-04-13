Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMac Discovers Northeast Wisconsin

Actions

National Railroad Museum offers family fun

The National Railroad Museum in Green Bay offers a taste of history and an opportunity for people of all ages to learn something new.
National Railroad Museum
Eric O'Neil
National Railroad Museum
Posted at 2:00 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 02:59:59-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — People often think of the Packers or Lambeau Field when they hear about Green Bay, but the northeast Wisconsin community has so much more to offer.

The National Railroad Museum in Green Bay has been around since the 1950s, and it was designated a national museum in the 1970s.

National Railroad Museum

Event Coordinator Liz Van Pay says there are 70 pieces of rolling stock people can see for themselves. The best part includes being able to walk through many of the old trains.

"I've had several experiences where a little kid will walk up to the window and just walk in here and start screaming. So that's usually the kind of reaction that we have here. We've got some really cool pieces here. So, railroad enthusiasts, little kids who just like trains, we've got something for everybody," Van Pay said.

Van Pay says their Lake Mitchell car is being updated, and their post office car should be finished in the summer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Learn More About MacLeod Hageman