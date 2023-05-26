Watch Now
Monarch butterflies to return to Appleton

At least 100 monarch butterflies are expected to be flying around The Butterfly Garden in Appleton this summer.
Eric O'Neil
Butterflies laying eggs in preparation for June
Posted at 3:30 AM, May 26, 2023
APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton is home to one of the biggest and best butterfly gardens in the country.

Butterfly Garden Founder Jack Voight and his daughter Emily love sharing the detailsabout the process of what it takes to make sure these beautiful monarchs are ready by the beginning of June.

The Voights have been working to protect bees and butterflies in the region for years.

Voight says they're expecting at least 100 monarchs this year if all goes to plan, and he says people love interacting with the butterflies — especially children.

"Just the experience of the metamorphosis of it turning a chrysalis an adult, that is amazing. It can happen in just a matter of seconds," Voight said.

Voight said they hope to get a bill passed to make the monarch the state butterfly sometime later this year.

