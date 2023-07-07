Learning to canoe, a good relationship test

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — Relaxing on the water isn't hard to come by in Wisconsin, and there are a number of places to try activities from paddle boarding to boating.

The River by Bay Shore in Algoma offers an opportunity to try kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boats on the Ahnapee River which is smaller than most of Wisconsin's well-known lakes and other waterways.

It's not too big, there's a lot to see and the spot is very clean.

Mark Schuster with Bay Shore Outfitters recommends a single-person kayak to get the hang of it and just enjoy the area.

"To me it's peaceful. You're gliding through the water, you don't have that sound of the engine, you hear that stroke of the paddle going through the water pushing you forward. You get a slow sense of exploring the riverside while you're going through it. The Ahnapee River is a gorgeous river to paddle if you've never been on it," Schuster said.

Schuster jokes that if you're going with your spouse or significant other to maybe try separate kayaks for your first trip, because canoeing or kayaking in the same boat will really test your relationship.