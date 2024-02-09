Island Living: Would you live in this lighthouse for a week?

ROCK ISLAND (NBC 26) — If you'd rather visit the Washington Island region instead of making the move, you can apply to become a docent and stay inside the Rock Island Lighthouse for a week while offering tours to visitors.

The Friends of Rock Island group has been running this project for years.

The Pottawatomie Lighthouse is the oldest in the state, and if you're interested in staying inside, you'll have to apply to become a docent.

DNR leaders say the program typically runs from Memorial Day through the middle of October—weather permitting.

The iconic lighthouse dates back before Wisconsin was ever officially a state, and it sits on Rock Island—just a short ferry ride from Washington Island.

Organizers say many people are interested in the program, but they must understand there is no plumbing or electricity in the lighthouse.

The lighthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.