Island Living: Would you live in this lighthouse for a week?

There are a number of vacation getaways people can enjoy throughout the Washington Island region, but the Pottawatomie Lighthouse is a unique option for historians. But, there's a catch!
This lighthouse on Rock Island is the oldest in the state, and historians have the opportunity to stay here and share its rich history.
Wisconsin DNR/Eric O'Neil
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 09, 2024
ROCK ISLAND (NBC 26) — If you'd rather visit the Washington Island region instead of making the move, you can apply to become a docent and stay inside the Rock Island Lighthouse for a week while offering tours to visitors.

The Friends of Rock Island group has been running this project for years.

The Pottawatomie Lighthouse is the oldest in the state, and if you're interested in staying inside, you'll have to apply to become a docent.

DNR leaders say the program typically runs from Memorial Day through the middle of October—weather permitting.

The iconic lighthouse dates back before Wisconsin was ever officially a state, and it sits on Rock Island—just a short ferry ride from Washington Island.

Organizers say many people are interested in the program, but they must understand there is no plumbing or electricity in the lighthouse.

The lighthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.

