Green Lake Marina prepares for summer season

Most people look to summer as a time to rest and relax, but seasonal business owners rely on the warmer weather to make their living.
Eric O'Neil
Posted at 3:30 AM, May 04, 2023
GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — Many people look forward to the summer as a moment to rest and relax, but some seasonal business owners rely on the warmer weather to make their living.

Green Lake Marina expands its fleet

Managers of The Green Lake Marina are preparing for a busy season, and they're looking forward to reconnecting with a lot of their customers this year. They're excited to expand their fleet of rentals and more water toys for people to enjoy.

Green Lake Marina

Alyssa Pederson with the Green Lake Marina says she has certainly noticed and uptick in people taking advantage of their amenities since the start of the pandemic, and she says they're certainly happy to accommodate everyone's requests.

