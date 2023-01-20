Fremont maintains honors for White Bass Capital of the World

Watch Now
NBC 26 Today anchor MacLeod Hageman is discovering northeast Wisconsin, and found a hidden treasure that attracts fishermen from all over the country.
<b>Jason Rieckmann</b><br/><br/>
Posted at 3:55 AM, Jan 20, 2023
FREMONT (NBC 26) — The small Wisconsin community of Fremont is world-famous as the White Bass Capital of the World.

NBC 26 Today Morning Anchor MacLeod Hageman is discovering Northeast Wisconsin and had the chance to talk with a few fishermen about this amazing spot.

Angry Minnow owner Jason Riekmann says that what Fremont lacks in population, it makes up for in fun. Riekmann says he typically meets fishermen who are visiting from every state of the country throughout their busy season. He says things really pick up in the spring in summer months, when people travel from all over the country to come visit.

"Fremont is like coming home. I don't care where you're from. It's very comforting. People are very friendly here. We have some of the best restaurants in the area, along with some great bars for some of your favorite beverages, and some of the best small-town music you will ever hear. It's not just about going out there and catching white bass. A lot of the guys stay over. You'll find some great resorts here. They're some of the best you'll find in the midwest," Riekmann said.

Even though the weather is colder now, Riekmann says it's still a great time to go fishing, and you can definitely catch a lot more than just white bass if you try.

Coming up on NBC 26 Today, we'll also be talking with Dan Dake of Ma's Bait & Tackle to share why Fremont is such a hidden gem.

