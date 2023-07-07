Finding fun through fishing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Any avid outdoorsman will tell you a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work.

Captain Jerry Ruffolo with Anglers Plus Guide Service was able to offer a glimpse into fishing where the Fox River meets the bay of Green Bay to help us discover some of the best fishing spots in the area.

Captain Ruffolo lives in Manitowoc but guides people on Green Bay when it comes to fishing.

Ruffolo has a good idea of what to watch out for and how to use some of the latest and greatest technology to track fish.

Ruffolo says he retired from Point Beach Nuclear plant as a trainer for the radiation group and says training people comes naturally to him.

"This is not a job. I did a job for 38 years, and I retired on April 1st. I actually went back for three months to help out with some things and help with the refueling outage, but once I leave there now I'm not doing a job again. I come out here, and it's pure joy to me. It's always fun. I just have a blast doing it. To me it's just a part of trying to grow this sport - the recreation of it and the love that I have. I'd love to see everyone have the passion that I have, but I don't expect it, but it's nice to grow this sport and be a part of that," Captain Jerry Ruffolo said.

Captain Ruffolo said if you're starting out and curious about fishing, you can rent a charter and then go from there.