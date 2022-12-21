Door Peninsula Winery releases new flavors and offers year-round favorites

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Most wine lovers think about places like Napa Valley when they're asked where wine is made, but Wisconsin is also known for its award-winning flavors.

It's nearly impossible to pass through Door County without spotting a winery.

Door Peninsula Winery is a popular go-to spot outside Sturgeon Bay, and the business has more than 70 different types of wine and hard cider to choose.

Not only do they make wine, but they create their own liquor too... including drinks like vodka, rum and brandy.

Even though the winter months are quieter, the business is open throughout the year, and employees say they love to help people find the right drink or sweet treat - especially for the holidays.

Door Peninsula Winery Creative Director, Beth Levendusky, said, "During the heavy tourist months we're very busy. It's packed, and there's lots of energy. Winter is a little bit calmer, but it's nice to be able to interact one-on-one with our customers. So, if you come here in the winter, you're going to be able to get a more personalized experience. You'll have more time to explore. We can find you everything you enjoy on a personal level versus just shopping on your own."

Door Peninsula Winery will be closed Christmas, but the business is open throughout the year.

Levendusky said one of the hottest items is the iconic Cherry Mimosa. It's a sparkling and apple wine, and it's made from Door County rum fruit.

