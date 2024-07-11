Children enjoy different trucks in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Hundreds of families turned out to touch a truck at Hydro Park in Kaukauna on Wednesday.

Police, firefighters, and other first responders were there to showcase the community's impressive fleet of vehicles they use to keep everyone safe.

Children had the chance to walk through different trucks, ambulances, police cruisers, and fire trucks.

They also had the chance to meet the people who use them.

It was a perfect day to be outside to enjoy the community, and one mother from Little Chute says it's great to connect with everyone and show her children the different vehicles.

"It's nice. It's so close to home, and it's good to be part of the community and see some of the people who are helping us every day," Emily Brown said.

Wednesday's event also included a petting zoo and a special appearance by Paw Patrol characters.

It kicked off at 10 a.m. and ended at noon.

