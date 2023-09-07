Book your tickets to tour the USS Marinette

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — The USS Marinette has been years in the making, thanks to the hard-working people in Marinette, Wisconsin and Menominee, Michigan.

This littoral combat ship is truly something to behold on the Menominee River between Wisconsin and Michigan.It spans a little bit longer than a football field. On the outside, the ship looks tough and means business; but when you climb aboard, that's when you start to see its Wisconsin roots - soon to be commissioned as the USS Marinette.

Shawn Katzbeck

The ship currently sits in Marinette, but it will be moved to Menominee, Michigan for its official commissioning on Sept. 16.

"It's the biggest event in the life of a ship," said USS Marinette Commissioning Chairman Daniel Peterson.

Shawn Katzbeck

Marinette Mayor Steve Genisot says the hard-working ship builders from the region should feel a sense of pride once the ship is eventually commissioned in Menominee. From there, it will make its maiden voyage to Mayport, Florida.

"Commissioning is an event when we turn over the ship to the Navy. It's when we give the ship to the Navy and the crew, and the official event. This is only the third time a ship has been commissioned in the same city it was built, and named after that city as well," Peterson said.

(It's) built right here in Marinette, a small northeastern community, and we've got a Navy ship that's going to be out there representing our community, which is fantastic," Mayor Genisot said.

Shawn Katzbeck

Both Peterson and Mayor Genisot expect at least 5,000 people to attend the commissioning, where they'll get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to tour the ship and see its Wisconsin inspiration.

"They actually picked which decorations (they) wanted for each door, and we probably have about 35 or so murals in the ship altogether," Peterson said.

Shawn Katzbeck

"We got a lot of pictures that were represented including murals throughout the ship, and we got the opportunity for the ship to represent us and see what we have to offer, and we can show that for years to come," Mayor Genisot said.

The USS Marinette will be commissioned Saturday Sept. 16 at 10 AM. If you and your family would like to come aboard, you can book your tickets online.