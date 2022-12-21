Al Johnson's offers unique Door County experience throughout the year

Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik is a popular Door County attraction for travelers and locals.

Unfortunately, the restaurant's famous goats are grazing on a farm during the colder months and not on the roof, but it's business as usual inside.

The nearly 75-year-old business features a cozy dining room, and it offers all sorts of Swedish cuisine, like pancakes and meatballs.

Manager Kit Bütz says the winter months are one of his favorite times of year because he gets to spend more time with locals and take it easy.

"If you want to slow down, take your time eating your food, and just really relax and spend time together. We're a family restaurant, and we're big on families coming in, and it's always great to see that," Bütz said.

Even though the iconic goats aren't on top of the building's roof during the off-season, you can still see one of the best views of Sister Bay from the building's roof and from the restaurant's goat cameras.

"The beach is right there. It's one of my favorite parts of Sister Bay. The downtown beach is totally walkable around from the yacht club to the marina there," Bütz said.

He says the goats on the roof started as a prank years ago, and the idea just stuck.