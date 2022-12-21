Airbnb property offers cost-saving options during the offseason

FISH CREEK (NBC 26) — The colder months might not be a popular time for travelers to visit Door County, but there are still hundreds of options to find a peaceful getaway during the winter.

The best part: you'll end up saving money because the cost to rent a property is much less expensive; even though it's often more expensive for property owners to maintain their space.

If you're looking for a cozy cabin, all you have to do is search for it on Airbnb.

Property owners Jenny and Robin Bienemann are singer-songwriters, and they say their Fish Creek property is an excellent space for creativity, rest, and renewal. They add it doesn't matter where you're from.

"We think we've had people in from something like 40 states at this point, and to have created something so special, and to be able to share it with other people is just an incredible experience, and we really honor the people who moved the cabin there for putting there in the first place and allowing us to be the next owners," Jenny said.

She says the property rents for about a third less than what it typically costs during the busier season.

What's really interesting about this location is that it sits next to a cemetery where President Abraham Lincoln's niece, Caroline Fish, was laid to rest in 1920.