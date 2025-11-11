Luxemburg-Casco ranks among Wisconsin’s top-performing school districts in 2024-25

LUXEMBERG (NBC 26) — The Luxemburg-Casco School District has once again cemented its reputation as one of the highest-performing districts in Northeast Wisconsin — and among the best statewide — according to the 2024-25 District Report Cards released today by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

DPI awarded Luxemburg-Casco an overall accountability score of 78.9, earning the district an Exceeds Expectations designation. That score placed L-C in the top 18% of all 421 public school districts in Wisconsin, ranking 74th overall, and made it one of just 169 districts to achieve the rating.

Strong Gains in Math and English

District students continue to excel academically. More than one-third (36.7%) were classified as Advanced in Mathematics, while nearly one in five (19.1%) achieved Advanced status in English Language Arts (ELA). Those figures represent substantial growth since 2013-14, with Advanced-level math scores nearly tripling and ELA scores more than doubling over the past decade.

Luxemburg-Casco’s Achievement score of 85.4 placed it among the top eight percent of districts statewide. On the Wisconsin Forward Exam, 79.9% of L-C students were proficient or advanced in math — the fourth-highest rate in the Cooperative Educational Service Agency for Northeast Wisconsin (CESA 7) and 27.3 points above the state average. In ELA, the district scored 21.4 points above the state average.

Intermediate School Among Wisconsin’s Best

Luxemburg-Casco Intermediate School remains the district’s highest-performing building, ranking 41st among 2,641 schools statewide. With an overall score of 94.2, the school earned a Significantly Exceeds Expectations designation for the second year in a row, scoring a perfect 100.0 in Math achievement and 84.0 in ELA.

“This standard of academic excellence that has made Luxemburg-Casco a ‘destination district’ in Northeast Wisconsin again was met by our students and teachers,” said District Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks, Ph.D. “It’s wonderful to see the Intermediate School remain as one of the highest-rated schools in Wisconsin. I am also excited by the substantial academic gains made by the Middle School and High School.”

Middle and High Schools Post Notable Gains

The Luxemburg-Casco Middle School’s overall score jumped 8.6 points to 78.2, earning Exceeds Expectations for the first time since 2021-22. Its Achievement score reached an all-time high of 94.0 — in the top 3% of Wisconsin grade 6-8 schools — including a perfect 100.0 in Math. In ELA, the middle school scored 87.9, far above state averages.

At the high school level, LCHS raised its overall accountability score by 7.1 points to 65.2, continuing to Meet Expectations. Its Achievement score climbed to 72.0, placing it among the top 20% of Wisconsin grade 9-12 schools. The school also posted an On-Track to Graduation score of 88.7.

Learning Services Director Mike Snowberry noted that while changes in DPI standards influenced some score increases, “the growth in their test scores goes beyond those formulaic adjustments. We now are seeing the strong educational foundation our students receive in the earlier grades show up in the district’s upper grades.”

Career and College Readiness

Luxemburg-Casco’s academic success extends beyond standardized testing. The high school boasts one of Wisconsin’s most robust Work-Based Learning programs, with 24.3% of students participating — triple the state average. Nearly 9% of students earned an industry-recognized credential, and the district’s average ACT score of 20.0 surpasses the state average.

Commitment to Excellence

DPI’s Accountability Report Cards measure performance through Achievement, Growth, Target Group Outcomes, and On-Track to Graduation. Luxemburg-Casco’s consistently strong results across these categories highlight its commitment to student success at every grade level.

For more details on Wisconsin’s District and School Report Cards, visit dpi.wi.gov/accountability/report-cards.

