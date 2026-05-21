Luke Combs sets Lambeau Field concert attendance record

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Luke Combs set a new Lambeau Field concert attendance record during his weekend stop in Green Bay.'

According to the Green Bay Packers, Combs drew 51,981 fans to Lambeau Field on Saturday, May 16, during his “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.” That marks the highest attendance for a concert by a single artist in stadium history.

The Saturday night show followed a Friday night crowd of 40,559 fans. In all, the two concerts brought 92,540 fans to Lambeau Field over the weekend. The Packers say it was also the first time Lambeau Field hosted back-to-back shows by the same artist in one weekend.

Combs was joined by special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, and Thelma & James. Titletown also hosted additional music Saturday afternoon with the Whiskey Jam Tailgate, featuring country artists Harper Grace and Aniston Pate.

The concerts marked another major event weekend for Lambeau Field, which has hosted only a limited number of concerts over the years.

Combs is continuing his “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” this summer, with additional stadium dates planned across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.