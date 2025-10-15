Luke Combs adds second concert date at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Country superstar Luke Combs is doubling down on Green Bay. After selling out his highly anticipated first show at Lambeau Field, Combs has announced a second concert at the iconic stadium to meet overwhelming fan demand. This marks another milestone in Combs' rise as one of music’s biggest touring acts, with fans from across the Midwest expected to flock to both shows.

Tickets for the new date are expected to go quickly, following record-breaking sales for his initial appearance. Combs’ return to Lambeau Field highlights the venue’s growing reputation as a major destination for live music, drawing headliners and tens of thousands of fans beyond the football season.

Fans eager to catch Combs in action can find details and ticket information on his official website and through major ticketing outlets.

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.

