Ludacris to headline at Wisconsin State Fair this August

Wisconsin State Fair
Ludacris is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair this August.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 06, 2023
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The final main stage headliner for the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair has been announced! Ludacris will take the stage Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m., fair organizers shared Tuesday.

Ludacris, known for songs like What's Your Fantasy, Money Maker, and Act a Fool, will be joined by hip-hop rookie Symba, according to a news release.

Sybma will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., with Ludacris performing after.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. All seating for the show is reserved, and tickets range from $40-$50.

To learn more about ticket options, and to buy tickets, click here.

Other headliners for this year's fair include Alabama, For King + Country, REO Speedwagon, Halestorm, and Lindsey Stirling.

