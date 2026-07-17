Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez ends bid for governor

MADISON (NBC 26) — Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez announced Friday that she is suspending her campaign for governor.

"As we continued to dig into our financial reports, it has become clear that there are issues that would be an ongoing distraction, not just for this campaign, but for the primary and for Wisconsin," Rodriguez said in a video posted to social media channels.

Rodriguez announced Monday that she discovered her campaign had hundreds of thousands of dollars less cash than she believed, leading to the firing of her campaign manager.

As of Friday, the remaining Democratic candidates in the Wisconsin gubernatorial primary are Mandela Barnes, Francesca Hong, Joel Brennan and Kelda Roys.

Rodriguez joins Missy Hughes and David Crowley as candidates who will remain on the ballot despite suspending their campaigns.

The primary election is Aug. 11.