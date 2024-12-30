Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Looking back on President Jimmy Carter's visit to EAA

jimmycarter.jpg
(Neil Hall/Pool Photo via AP, File
Former President Jimmy Carter speaks on the eradication of the Guinea worm, Feb. 3, 2016, at the House of Lords in London.
jimmycarter.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Former President Jimmy Carter has died, and many people across northeast Wisconsin are sharing their stories about connecting with him.

President Carter visited the EAA Museum in Oshkosh in April of 1987.

According to Dick Knapinski at EAA, the organization's founder, Paul Poberenzy, and then-EAA board member, Verne Jobst, flew President Carter from Georgia to Oshkosh for a UWO speaking engagement.

President Carter poses with members of EAA in Oshkosh

Knapinski included a newspaper clipping of President Carter with Poberenzy and Jobst, along with other EAA community members.

According to the article, President Carter was a former naval officer, and he said he was very impressed with EAA's facilities.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.