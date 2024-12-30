Looking back on President Jimmy Carter's visit to EAA

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Former President Jimmy Carter has died, and many people across northeast Wisconsin are sharing their stories about connecting with him.

President Carter visited the EAA Museum in Oshkosh in April of 1987.

According to Dick Knapinski at EAA, the organization's founder, Paul Poberenzy, and then-EAA board member, Verne Jobst, flew President Carter from Georgia to Oshkosh for a UWO speaking engagement.

Dick Knapinski

Knapinski included a newspaper clipping of President Carter with Poberenzy and Jobst, along with other EAA community members.

According to the article, President Carter was a former naval officer, and he said he was very impressed with EAA's facilities.