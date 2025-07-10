Local Red Cross helping with Texas flood relief

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As the death toll climbs in Texas, resources from northeast Wisconsin are being used to help with flood relief and reconnecting families.

Two people from the northeast Wisconsin American Red Cross chapter are currently working with one of the reunification teams out of Texas to reunite lost family members with one another.

According to a statement from the American Red Cross, "Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastating impact of the recent floods in Texas."

Volunteers with the American Red Cross say they'll continue working side-by-side to help support emergency shelters, providing food, relief supplies and other critical resources at this time.

Other American Red Cross volunteers say they plan on staying in the region for the next few weeks to help with relief.

If you know anyone planning to send resources to central Texas to help with this effort, please email Mac Hageman at mhageman@nbc26.com to let him know.

