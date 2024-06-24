Local rally marks 2nd anniversary of overturning Roe V. Wade

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — It has been two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, altering women's rights to abortion. On Monday, Wisconsinites on both sides of the aisle are making their voices heard.



Tanya Atkinson, President of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin tells NBC 26, "It's been quite a journey. We had to suspend abortion services for 451 days in the state of Wisconsin.”

In the two years since, Wisconsinites have seen abortion access banned and, in some parts of the state, become accessible again.

"The minute Planned Parenthood Wisconsin had to suspend abortion services, a commitment was made to restore access to abortion services, protect that access, and ultimately expand that access" Atkinson adds.

Shortly after the Supreme Court decision, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to overturn the law. The Dane County Circuit Court declared the 1849 law unenforceable for voluntary abortions, an issue still tied up in court. And, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to determine whether Wisconsin's constitution protects a woman's right to an abortion.

Doug Reich, Chairman of the Republican Party of Brown County, said for the Republicans, both sides of the aisle agreeing on such a polarizing issue means having options.

“I think the best you can do is what the state legislature tried to do earlier this year. They passed a bill for a binding statewide referendum to limit abortion to 14 weeks or before, which is consistent with other states,” he said.

“Really, we should decide what the rule and line should be for the betterment of our state rather than politicizing this issue," Riche added

On the local level, advocates in rural areas like Kewaunee are hosting rallies to make their voices heard.

Renee Paplham, Rally Organizer and Candidate for State Assembly said: "We know the power we have in the upcoming election that Wisconsin holds in this country to push this movement forward. When we can elect more pro-choice women, we will make a change not only here in this state but nationwide."

However, the local Republican Party states that local rallies are using the 2nd anniversary of overturning Roe v. Wade as a political platform.

Doug Reich added: "I think having a statewide referendum and getting broad public support behind a particular rule or law would be the solution here, rather than polarizing everyone and using this as a political grandstanding issue."

Renee Paplham, a candidate for the Wisconsin State Assembly, will be hosting a Women’s rights rallyMonday night at Habor Park in Kewaunee from 6 to 7 p.m.

Dr. Kristin Lyerly who is an OBGYN and she is seeking a congressional seat in the state’s 8th District will be speaking at the rally.