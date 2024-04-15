Local priest handpicked by Pope for historic Rome summit. 1 of 5 chosen in the U.S.

Father William Schwitzenberg of St. Mary's Parish was selected by the Pope to join the "Synod on Synodality" in Rome.

One of only five priests from the United States chosen for this honor.

Pope Francis's vision for the Synod focuses on understanding the realities faced by priests in their parishes.



At St. Mary's Catholic Church, there's a buzz of excitement. Father William Schwitzenberg, a beloved local priest, has been handpicked by the Pope himself to join a select gathering of parish priests in Rome, part of what’s called the "Synod on Synodality."

"So how did I get picked? I have no idea." Father William explains the rarity of his selection, being one of only five priests from the United States to receive this honor. "There are only four Latin rite priests in the United States. And then there's a Byzantine rite priest, so there would be five of us, representing the United States," he says.

With over 40 years of experience as a parish priest, Father William expresses deep humility and gratitude for this opportunity. The Synod on Synodality, a concept since 1965, has made the meetings more inclusive by involving parish priests.

According to Father William, Pope Francis's vision for the Synod revolves around understanding the realities faced by priests in their parishes. "You know, how can the parish be like a field hospital? People are hurting. We don't need to judge people... We need to meet people where they're at."

When asked about the potential evolution of the Catholic Church through this synod, Father William reflects, "Is this about evolving the Catholic Church? I think the Holy Spirit does like to be doing some things new. [It] does like to be stretching the church a little bit."

The exact purpose of the upcoming synod remains to be fully determined, but Father William believes that Pope Francis's humility and genuine connection with people will resonate worldwide. He hopes this gathering will encourage more people to pay attention to Pope Francis’s message.

The Synod on Synodality begins on April 29th and runs through May 2nd, promising to be a time of reflection and dialogue the Catholic Church across the globe.

