GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Caring for someone with dementia can be one of life's greatest challenges, but local families don't have to face it alone.

Care Patrol, a local senior care service, is helping families navigate the complex world of dementia care while providing essential support at no cost to families.

You can watch the full story here:

Local man finds hope through dementia care support services

"So Care Patrol is an organization that helps families to find safe and appropriate long-term care options... whatever that individual person actually needs is what we're trying to connect them with... and we really act as an advocate," said Michelle Graf, owner of Care Patrol.

From assisted living to memory care to in-home support, Care Patrol helps families navigate options and find the right fit.

For Paul Sigman, those resources became essential as he cared for his wife, Linda. Together for more than four decades, their marriage was a partnership he treasured down to the very day.

"When she passed, it was 45 years and 3 days," Paul said.

Paul said Linda's dementia slowly took away pieces of their life together.

"Because over time, you're losing the connection with the person... those things that you take for granted in a relationship with somebody, they weren't there... the relationship didn't exist anymore," Paul said.

But Paul didn't go through it alone.

"I got in touch with the folks at Care Patrol... they immediately came out with about 10 different places for me to visit and evaluate," Paul said.

When the time came, the support was there for him, showing that caregivers need support for their loved ones and for themselves.

"Reach out for help. Don't try to go it alone. And if you're willing, there is a future," Paul said.

Care Patrol is partnering with this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's in Appleton. The walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 14, at Fox Valley Technical College. There's also a walk in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday.

So far, the walk is only at 55% of its fundraising goal. People can sign up or donate at alz.org to help support families, provide free resources, and fuel research in the fight against Alzheimer's.

Care Patrol services are free to families. More information and resources for caregivers are available online.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.