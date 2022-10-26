Local leaders, community react to verdict in Darrell Brooks trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks has been found guilty on all six charges of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

A jury reached the verdict at 9:43 a.m., and the reading of the verdict began at 10:45 a.m.

Immediately following the reading of count one's verdict, local leaders began releasing statements and reactions.

The City of Waukesha sent a news release shortly before noon. Read it below.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies shared a post on Facebook saying they are working on a statement regarding the outcome of the trial. The group said it hopes to have that statement posted this evening.

"We need time to take this all in, process, grieve, and regroup. This has been a long emotional road. Hopefully later this evening or within the next few days we will have better thoughts," the grannies wrote on Facebook.

A press conference was held following the verdict reading, at which time Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper spoke.

The family of Ginny Sorenson, one of the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade, also spoke.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin shared a statement calling the attack a heartbreaking tragedy. She said, "Waukesha has stood together to heal, and may the justice that has been rightly served today help us continue to heal and move forward together."

State Senator Julian Bradley tweeted saying, "Thankfully we have a guilty verdict in the Brooks trial and we have Justice for Waukesha."

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a statement on Twitter. He said in part, "Waukesha has been through so much this past year, including the past several weeks, and has responded to this tragedy always with kindness, compassion, and strength. Today is an important step toward continued healing for the community and our state."

Kathy and I are thinking of the Waukesha community and all those who today received justice for the senseless, violent attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) October 26, 2022

U.S. Representative Scott Fitzgerald issued a statement regarding the verdict. "While we continue to grieve the tragic loss of life, I am grateful justice has been served," Fitzergald's statement reads.

Senator Ron Johnson tweeted during the verdict reading saying, "Justice has been served for the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre. I hope and pray this verdict will bring them some measure of peace and closure. I want to thank Judge Dorow for her service and patience putting up with this murderer."

Justice has been served for the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre. I hope and pray this verdict will bring them some measure of peace and closure.



I want to thank Judge Dorow for her service and patience putting up with this murderer. https://t.co/kFpLGTVsTj — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 26, 2022

Attorney General Josh Kaula tweeted saying, "The defendant’s despicable actions caused heartbreaking loss and pain. I am grateful to the many people who ensured that he was convicted and will face the consequences for his heinous crimes. My thoughts are with the people of Waukesha, who have responded to this horrific attack with such incredible resolve, unity, and strength."

The defendant’s despicable actions caused heartbreaking loss and pain. I am grateful to the many people who ensured that he was convicted and will face the consequences for his heinous crimes. https://t.co/OVFNxnI4Xl — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) October 26, 2022

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, tweeted saying, "Waukesha Co. DA Susan Opper and Judge Jennifer Dorrow [sic] did fantastic jobs. Opper presented an airtight case & Dorrow kept her cool and kept the trial focused and fair. My heart again goes out to the victims and their families. Their pain isn't erased, but this was a just verdict."

U.S. Representative Gwen Moore posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon saying, "I hope this verdict can bring some peace to the families of those lost and to all those suffering after this painful tragedy. My heart is with Waukesha."

U.S. Representative Bryan Steil tweeted about the guilty verdict saying, "The pain families in Waukesha have suffered the past year can never be erased. Today’s decision rightfully convicts Darrell Brooks. This attack is a stark reminder of the harm soft-on-crime policies and prosecutors have in our communities. This horrific attack should never have occurred. We must implement policies that keep criminals off our streets and give law enforcement the resources needed to keep our communities safe."

The pain families in Waukesha have suffered the past year can never be erased. Today’s decision rightfully convicts Darrell Brooks. This attack is a stark reminder of the harm soft-on-crime policies and prosecutors have in our communities. — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) October 26, 2022

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin's 5th District issued a statement. Read below:

"Today, the jury in the trial of the individual who attacked the Waukesha Christmas Parade, taking the lives of six innocent people, reached a guilty verdict convicting him of six counts of first-degree murder and 70 other counts. While we continue to grieve the tragic loss of life, I am grateful justice has been served. We will never forget those we lost: Virginia Sorenson, Leanna Owen, Tamara Durand, Wilhelm Hospel, Jane Kulich, and Jackson Sparks. I thank the first responders who answered the call on the evening of the attack and ask for prayer for healing and peace for the families impacted and the city of Waukesha."

