Local lawmakers discuss Evers budget proposal

MADISON — As Wisconsin's projected state surplus runs at a record-high level of more than $7 billion, lawmakers from around the state gathered at the capitol in Madison to listen to the governor's proposals during the budget address.

Governor Evers said he would like to put more money back into the pockets of the middle class with his proposed tax cuts while making sure the state will continue to have money to support programs like education.

"My tax plan will cut your taxes by 10 percent. That's real, sustainable relief that will keep income taxes low now and into the future without causing devastating cuts to priorities like public schools and public safety," said Evers.

Increased funding for mental health programs and education is something that Democratic state representative Lee Snodgrass told NBC 26 earlier on Wednesday that she would support. Her district includes the Appleton area.

"I'm thrilled to see that he's going to make significant investments in our mental health. Your mental health is certainly something that impacts everybody from veterans to farmers to our youth," said Snodgrass.

Before Wednesday night's speech, Republican state senator Eric Wimberger said the senate majority leader was proposing a different kind of tax cut.

"I think tax cuts are definitely one of the things being looked at. The majority leader had come out with a flat tax plan that i think we're considering generally speaking," said Wimberger.

In his speech Wednesday night, Governor Evers said his plan would provide $1.2 billion in tax relief for working families.

The governor also discussed the struggle that many local governments have experienced with tightening budgets in recent years.

"Let's be frank, work at the local level over the last decade hasn't been helped by the fact that the state has asked our local partners to do more with less," said Evers.

Last month the governor said he would support a plan to send twenty percent of the state's sales tax revenue back to local communities. A provision that Wimberger said earlier today was one of the top priorities in his Northeast Wisconsin district.

"Something with sales tax has been talked about. So that's kind of on the front burner for the localities, local governments in my area," said Wimberger.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) issued a statement responding to the governor's message on the upcoming budget after Wednesday's speech.

"The governor's budget lacks the responsible decision-making that the legislature has provided in the past two budgets. The growth of government and the handouts to special interests is out of control. Once again, the Republican-led legislature will have to be the adults in the room and build a budget from the base up," said LeMahieu

The state's budget will be debated in the legislature before going to Governor Evers's desk within the next few months.

The budget covers a two-year period starting July 1st of this year.